Communal Clashes in Aurangabad, Vadodara Amid Ram Navami Celebrations

In Maharashtra's Aurangabad, a mob of around 500 people allegedly attacked policemen on Wednesday night in Kiradpura, where a renowned Ram Temple is located.

"We don't know who the people, numbering 500 to 600, involved in the attack were. It started after some youth clashed. A combing operation is underway to nab them," Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He added that the incident went on for around an hour and six or seven vehicles were also damaged.