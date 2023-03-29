In Photos: Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC Holds Dharna Against Centre in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with senior TMC leaders during a dharna against the central government on Wednesday, 29 March.
(Photo: PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with party leaders during a two-day sit-in demonstration near the BR Ambedkar statue on Red Road against the Union government's alleged discriminatory attitude against the state.
Banerjee was accompanied by senior party leaders Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Subrata Bakshi, and Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.
TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee speaks during a protest rally of the TMC in Kolkata on 29 March.
Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)