'Police Inaction Led to Violence': Howrah Residents Recall Ram Navami Clash

It is pertinent to note that the same area had witnessed violence last year during the Ram Navami procession. On Friday, 31 March, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the Ram Navami procession organisers and particularly the BJP for instigating the violence and changing the route of the procession.

“I had said it repeatedly (not to disrupt the peace.) They have been hiring goons from outside the state to orchestrate communal riots. Nobody has stopped their processions but they do not have the right to march with swords and bulldozers. How did they get the audacity to do this in Howrah? Why did they change the route (at the last moment) and take the unauthorised route to target and attack one community?" Banerjee said.

She further said that strict action would be taken against the culprits.

The VHP leaders who organised the rally have dismissed any such allegations of route change. “For the last decade, we have been holding the rally here had already sent a letter for permission to police on 3 March. The permission was granted on 21 March for the rally that started from B.E. College and was supposed to end at Ramkrishnapur Ghat covering a distance of six km. We had already covered four km and reached PM Basti,” said Indra Deo Dubey, convenor of VHP, Howrah district.