Rajasthan Passes 1st Ever Gig Workers' Bill: Does it Regulate Work Conditions?

The most important body in the Bill is the Rajasthan Platform Based Gig Workers' Welfare Board, which has been given a wide variety of functions. In addition to utilising and managing ‘The Rajasthan Platform Based Gig Workers Social Security and Welfare Fund’, into which the cess payments will go, the Board also has the responsibility to maintain the CTIMS, to register and maintain a database of gig workers, aggregators and primary employers.

The Board shall have five representatives each from both aggregators and gig and platform workers (in addition to government officials from relevant departments and the chairperson, the Minister of Labour).

The Bill also provides that one-third of the total members of the Board should be women.

The Board also includes two members from civil society but there is no indication in the Bill of what their background should be. In a forum that has such a wide range of functions, and should ideally balance interests of workers, aggregators, and the State, it would be useful that these persons are required to have some experience with labour law.

The Board also ensures that the app of the aggregator is integrated with the cess deduction mechanism. It is the Board that shall formulate and notify a social security scheme for gig and platform workers, as the Bill does not bring into effect any specific social security scheme but enables the Board to do so.

The aggregator has the duty to provide the database of all platform-based workers onboarded with them to the Board, which then registers and generates a Unique ID for each platform-based gig worker. This registration with the Board is valid in perpetuity: this indicates that the registration will not be invalidated even if the gig worker is no longer associated with a particular platform or aggregator.

However, the workers’ representatives in the Board will be nominated by the State Government, and not through any democratic process that involves the gig and platform workers, or any form of collective organisation of gig and platform workers.

Even though the state nominee could be good, it is good practice to have a someone elected or selected by the collective organisation (such as a union) to represent them on the board.