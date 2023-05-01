Rajasthan Drafts Bill For Gig Workers: Will It Hold Aggregators Accountable?

While speaking to The Quint, researchers and union leaders said that a lot rides on how the draft bill is implemented and the welfare policies that it chooses to focus on.

Harish Gautam, executive committee member of the App Workers’ Union, said, “The bill proposes the establishment of a welfare board, which is appreciated but the reality of other sections of workers such as the construction workers paints a distressing picture of the failure of such welfare boards. The conditions of the construction workers largely remain unregulated and the necessary provisions such as minimum wages, Employees' State Insurance (ESI), Provident Fund (PF), and insurance cover are far from the reach of the common workers. In such a scenario, the introduction of a bill to regulate the rapidly expanding gig economy makes promises that seem disjointed from reality.”

Similarly, Dewan said, “There are a number of states that have set up several such welfare boards but the funds are not being used to provide benefits. Hence, we will have to see how effective they are. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) mentions nine social security measures. We will have to see which of these the Board is willing to implement. A lot depends on what the Board decides once it is formed.”

In a statement, the App Workers’ Union said, “The bill fails to deliver on ensuring the rights of the workers, and only makes some token gestures towards the interest of the increasing number of gig workers. Thus, the app workers do not have anything to look forward to apart from the vague, tokenistic gesture of the Rajasthan government attempting to gain electoral points.”