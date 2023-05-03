‘Gig Workers Will Be Decision Makers in Upcoming Elections’: Union Leader

In November 2022, Shaik Salauddin -- a gig-worker turned labour union leader -- met Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and spoke to him about the rights of gig workers.

In the months that followed, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, announced that the state government would bring in the Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Bill, 2023.

And on Tuesday, 2 May, the Congress in Karnataka followed suit. Days before the state goes to polls, the Congress released its manifesto which stated that it would set up a gig workers' welfare board, and that the seed fund for the board is Rs 3,000 crore. The party also mentioned minimum wage for gig workers.

The Quint spoke to Salauddin, founder state president of Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union and national general secretary, Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), about the importance of the welfare boards for gig workers and how gig workers will be a crucial vote bank in upcoming elections.