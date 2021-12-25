High Ratings, Low Earnings: What Drove Gig Workers at Urban Company to Protest?

When the administration had informed them about the new categorisations, many of them protested, but were told that it would be implemented regardless. They were then informed that they would have to pay a subscription cost as well, failing to do which, they would be categorised under the 'Flexi' system, where they would be allowed to work only three days a week – Friday to Sunday.

One partner tells The Quint that her manager informed her that she had been shifted to the 'Flexi' system in the first week of December, without her knowledge. "Suddenly I was only getting gigs on the weekends. When I inquired, I was told that I can shift to the 'Smart' category if I pay the subscription fee," she adds.

The partners are expected to start paying subscription fees from January in order to get a certain number of jobs. The partner adds, "Those under the 'Smart' category will get 40-50 jobs and those under 'Flexi' will get 18-29 jobs in a month."