Maharashtra Results: The Company & Plan Behind Ajit Pawar's Huge Turnaround

Winning 41 out of 58 seats his party contested, Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar has emerged as one of the biggest winners in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Not too long ago, during the Lok Sabha elections, Ajit Pawar's party managed to win just one seat out of the four it contested, as opposed to NCP Sharad Pawar which won eight out of 10.

Many of Ajit Pawar's critics began writing his obituary and claiming that the NCP can't exist without Sharad Pawar.

However, Ajit Pawar has proven all the critics wrong. At the time of writing the story, the party had won or was leading on 71 percent of the seats it contested.

How did this turnaround come about, that too in just about five months?

Central to the turnaround in Ajit Pawar's fortunes was the political consultancy handling his campaign - DesignBoxed, which has till now worked mostly with senior Congress leaders like DK Shivakumar, Ashok Gehlot, TS Singh Deo and a few Congress state units.

The company's co-founder Naresh Arora had stationed himself in Maharashtra for the past four months and managed every aspect of Ajit Pawar's campaign. There are broadly six aspects to their intervention.