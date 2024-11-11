INDIA Bloc Splits, Congress Goes Solo. Advantage BJP in Rajasthan Bypolls?

The 13 November bypolls for seven Assembly seats are a litmus test for all major parties in Rajasthan. With the INDIA bloc cracking up in the desert state just five months after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, its constituent parties are contesting the bypolls separately. As the Congress goes solo and the alliance seems in disarray, the opposition has failed to present a cohesive front against the ruling BJP which faces public scrutiny nearly 11 months after it regained power in Rajasthan.

For the Congress, the stakes in the Rajasthan bypolls are high, as it currently holds four of the seven seats – Chorasi, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Jhunjunu, Khinwsar, Ramgarh and Salumber – slated to vote. Its INDIA bloc allies – the Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) – hold one seat each, as does the ruling BJP. Unlike in Uttar Pradesh, where it has refrained from fielding candidates against the Samajwadi Party, in Rajasthan, the Congress has nominated candidates for all seven seats.