'How Much Money Did Adani Give BJP?': Rahul Gandhi Asks in Lok Sabha Speech

The Congress party brought out its big guns as Rahul Gandhi addressed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 7 February.

Straight talk: Weighing in on the controversy surrounding billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, the Congress leader said, "Across the entire country, it's just 'Adani', 'Adani', 'Adani'..."

Crying foul: "There's a rule that who doesn't have prior experience in airports can't be involved in the development of airports. This rule was changed by the Government of India," Gandhi alleged.