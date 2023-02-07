'How Much Money Did Adani Give BJP?': Rahul Gandhi Asks in Lok Sabha Speech

Rahul Gandhi in Parliament.
(Photo Courtesy: Lok Sabha)
The Congress party brought out its big guns as Rahul Gandhi addressed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 7 February.
Straight talk: Weighing in on the controversy surrounding billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, the Congress leader said, "Across the entire country, it's just 'Adani', 'Adani', 'Adani'..."
Crying foul: "There's a rule that who doesn't have prior experience in airports can't be involved in the development of airports. This rule was changed by the Government of India," Gandhi alleged.
"Adani was given six airports. After that India's most profitable airport 'Mumbai Airpot' was hijacked from GVK using agencies like CBI, ED & was given to Adani by Government of India," he continued.
"Adani never made drones but HAL, other companies in India do that. Despite that PM Modi goes to Israel and Adani gets the contract," he further said.
Meanwhile, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju demanded proof substantiating the "wild allegations."
A closer look: Rahul Gandhi also pointed out that the terms unemployment and inflation had been skipped by the president in her address.
He also conveyed the purported concerns of retired officers on the Centre's controversial Agnipath recruitment scheme
"On Agniveers, senior officers told us that it seems that the idea came from the RSS and was thrust on the army. They said we are training 1000s in weapons and then soon after, they will become civilians amid high unemployment. The officers told me that Ajit Doval is the man behind this idea," Gandhi said.
The rollout of the scheme had sparked massive protests with several aspirants demanding longer service period and pension provisions, among other issues.
