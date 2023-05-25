Quad Summit at Hiroshima May Have Been Low-Key on China but the Tension Looms

In an unintended overlap, a Chinese fishing vessel with 39 crew members capsized in the Southern Indian Ocean on 16 May and the Quad nations pooled their joint surveillance resources in support of the rescue operation to locate the ill-fated boat – but tragically, the vessel was lost 5,000 km West of Perth and alas, no survivors were found.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chaired the FIPIC (Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation) with his PNG counterpart PM James Marape while the USA concluded a separate bilateral agreement with the Pacific Islands. The Pacific Islands have acquired a new strategic salience with all the major powers seeking to enhance their footprint in that distant region and while China has already acquired a significant presence, both the USA and India are now engaging with the islands in a more robust manner.

The strategic takeaway from these summits is the primacy accorded to the war in Ukraine by the G7 and the manner in which China is dealt with by the leaders at the Hiroshima deliberations. The G7 final document is extensive at over 19,000 words and in the very first paragraph, the leaders assert that they will: “Support Ukraine for as long as it takes in the face of Russia’s illegal war of aggression.”

Castigating Moscow for its actions in Ukraine, the G7 leaders add: “We once again condemn in the strongest possible terms the war of aggression by Russia against Ukraine, which constitutes a serious violation of international law, including the UN Charter. Russia’s brutal war of aggression represents a threat to the whole world in breach of fundamental norms, rules, and principles of the international community.”