In Photos: Modi Meets Zelenskyy On Day 2 of G7 Meeting in Japan's Hiroshima

Leaders will engage in summit-level discussions on the situation in Ukraine, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, regional affairs, and the global economy as well as the global issues of climate change an health at the G7 Summit 2023.
(Photo: AP/PTI)
Leaders will engage in summit-level discussions on the situation in Ukraine, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, regional affairs, and the global economy as well as the global issues of climate change an health at the G7 Summit 2023.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a G7 working session on food, health and development during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday, 20 May.
Leaders and delegates pose for a photo ahead of a G7 working session on food, health and development during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday, 20 May.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, gestures as he sits with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a G7 working session on food, health and development during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday, 20 May.
PM Narendra Modi with Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday, 20 May.
Frances President Emmanuel Macron, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden during a family photo of leaders of the G7 and invited countries during the G7 Leaders Summit in Hiroshima, western Japan, on Saturday, 20 May.
Frances President Emmanuel Macron, center left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden after a family photo session of leaders of the G7 and invited countries during the G7 Leaders Summit in Hiroshima, western Japan, on Saturday, 20 May.
From left, Indias Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Frances President Emmanuel Macron as US President Joe Biden speaks with Canadas Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australias Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as they gather for a group photo of leaders of the G7 and invited countries during the G7 Leaders Summit in Hiroshima, western Japan on Saturday, 20 May.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)