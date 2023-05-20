Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Modi Meets Zelenskyy On Day 2 of G7 Meeting in Japan's Hiroshima

In Photos: Modi Meets Zelenskyy On Day 2 of G7 Meeting in Japan's Hiroshima

PM Modi held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time since the Russian invasion
The Quint
World
Published:

Leaders will engage in summit-level discussions on the situation in Ukraine, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, regional affairs, and the global economy as well as the global issues of climate change an health at the G7 Summit 2023.

|

(Photo: AP/PTI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Leaders will engage in summit-level discussions on the situation in Ukraine, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, regional affairs, and the global economy as well as the global issues of climate change an health at the G7 Summit 2023.</p></div>

Leaders will engage in summit-level discussions on the situation in Ukraine, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, regional affairs, and the global economy as well as the global issues of climate change an health at the G7 Summit 2023.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a G7 working session on food, health and development during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday, 20 May.

Also ReadIn Photos: PM Modi Touches Down in Hiroshima for G7 Summit

Leaders and delegates pose for a photo ahead of a G7 working session on food, health and development during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday, 20 May.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, gestures as he sits with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a G7 working session on food, health and development during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday, 20 May.

PM Narendra Modi with Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the  G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday, 20 May.

Also ReadPM Modi Meets Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy During G7 Summit in Japan: Key Points
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Frances President Emmanuel Macron, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden during a family photo of leaders of the G7 and invited countries during the G7 Leaders Summit in Hiroshima, western Japan, on Saturday, 20 May.

Frances President Emmanuel Macron, center left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden after a family photo session of leaders of the G7 and invited countries during the G7 Leaders Summit in Hiroshima, western Japan, on Saturday, 20 May.

From left, Indias Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Frances President Emmanuel Macron as US President Joe Biden speaks with Canadas Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australias Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as they gather for a group photo of leaders of the G7 and invited countries during the G7 Leaders Summit in Hiroshima, western Japan on Saturday, 20 May.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT