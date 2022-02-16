Glaciers at Pangong in Ladakh Retreated 6.7% Since 1990, Says Recent Research

Glaciers at Pangong region in Union Territory Ladakh have receded 6.7 percent for the last three decades, according to recent research with experts warning of serious consequences on the ecology of the cold deserted region of India. This revelation through this research has come to the fore at a time when the dispute between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh is at a high since April 2020.

The research titled Spatiotemporal dynamics and geodetic of glaciers with varying debris cover in the Pangong region of Trans-Himalayan Ladakh India between 1990 and 2019, has ascertained the area changes and frontal retreat of 87 glaciers in the Pangong region on the Indian side.

Using satellite data, the research found that glaciers at Pangong have retreated “6.7 percent” since 1990. “These glaciers are relatively small with an average size of 0.8 square kilometres,” said the study. Out of 87 glaciers in the study area, researchers found that four glaciers are associated with a proglacial lake.