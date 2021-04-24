8 Dead, 384 Rescued in Glacier Burst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

At least eight people were killed after a glacier broke off near the Indo-China border in Sumna village of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli Garhwal district on Friday, 23 April, the Indian Army said in a statement.

Six people are also critically injured and are being evacuated, the army said.

The bodies of the deceased have been rescued by the army. They have also managed to rescue nearly 384 people who were working at a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp in the area till late in the evening. They were involved in road-construction activities in the area.

The army in a statement said that an avalanche hit a location about 4 kms ahead of Sumna on Sumna-Rimkhim road in Uttarakhand at 4 pm on Friday which is on the Joshimath-Malari-Girthidobla-Sumna-Rimkhim axis.

The glacier burst took place because of heavy snowfall in the region.