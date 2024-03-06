Poverty Data and Niti Aayog’s ‘Helping Hand’ to Modi Sarkar Before Elections

Yeh Jo India Hai Na, here poverty fell from 11 per cent to five per cent in just one month!

Could it be a miracle? No.

Is it even possible? No.

So, is it true? Not at all.

In January 2024, a NITI Aayog discussion paper put ‘Multi-Dimensional Poverty’ in India at 11.3 per cent, considering multiple parameters like Health, Education, and Standard of Living. It was duly amplified by the ‘government-aligned’ media that 25 crore people had been lifted out of poverty in the last 10 years, and that poverty had fallen from 29 per cent in 2013-14 to 11.28 per cent in 2022-23.

But even more stunning claims were to follow.