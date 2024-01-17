Depoliticise Data | NITI Aayog Claims 24.8 Cr Escaped Poverty in Last 9 Years

Image used for representation only.
gThe NITI Aayog along with the UNDP on the findings of their Multidimensional Poverty Index, attempting to study the decline of poverty rates and the number of multidimensionally poor people in India across various periods.
This author has previously written (quite) extensively about the complex nature of the debate around both poverty measurement, and the underlying data (of poor quality) responsible for a polarising debate around poverty in India (see and for a longer discussion on the subject).
Rather, what we see is a coercive push via a variety of institutional means, to keep beating down any possible data towards a rhetorical reality painted by those who are obsessed with the view that poverty reduction in India has really happened in the last ten years under the Modi government.
Let's take a closer look at the Multidimensional Poverty Index created by the NITI Aayog in alignment with the globally acclaimed Alkire Foster index methodology.
The National Multidimensional Poverty Index or NMPI across three equally weighted dimensions — health, education, and standard of living — represented by 12 sustainable development goals-aligned indicators, . These include three health indicators (nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, maternal health); two education indicators (years of schooling, school attendance); and seven standard of living indicators (cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing, assets, and bank accounts).
Given what we have seen in the quality (and politicisation) of India’s statistical infrastructure over the last 10 years, one may ask the question: Are these claims, as projected by the MPI findings, credible?
Economist Santosh Mehrotra doesn’t think so (and on grounds of empirical reasoning, one can agree with his observations below).
As part of our on the Great Poverty Debate in India, we discussed earlier how the disproportionate impact of the pandemic and the pandemic-induced lockdowns (and other restrictions) affected poorer households and states.
An analysis of household income data revealed that the decline in incomes during the COVID-19 period was higher for lower-income percentiles and gradually decreased for higher percentiles.
Although the compared to rural areas, the difference between poor and relatively well-off households may seem small in percentage points. However, it represents a significant decline in absolute terms, exacerbating the challenges faced by vulnerable populations.
Even for (as measured by a vulnerable group’s access to education, healthcare, nutrition, etc.), one can see a sharp rise in absolute and relative poverty measures.
According to the national survey of the Right to Food campaign, a crisis emerged in December 2021 – January 2022 due to declining incomes and severe food insecurity, especially among the economically vulnerable and marginalized sections of society:
● 80 per cent of people reported some form of food insecurity, and 25 per cent reported severe food insecurity, such as skipping meals, cutting back on food, running out of food, not eating throughout the day, and going to bed hungry
● 41 per cent of respondents said the nutritional value of their diet had worsened compared to pre-pandemic times
● 67 per cent of people could not afford cooking gas in the month before the survey, further reducing their ability to cook
Further, a report by Centre highlights that around 75 million more people in India fell into poverty in year 2022 because of the pandemic-induced economic recession, compared with what it would have been without the outbreak. That number for India accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the global increase in poverty in 2020. In that study, it defined the poor as people who live on $2 or less daily.
More importantly, having closely worked on development indices, while creating the and updating its input-output indicators more recently, one becomes aware of choice issues related with the ‘form’, ‘structure’, and ‘design’ limitations of such hand-picked, crafted metrics and what they may directionally, if not empirically, imply.
In a country where we haven’t seen the regular conduct and release of national consumption expenditure survey data (from which poverty measurement principally happened in the past) or the census, on whether the Modi government is honest about its intent to show/reflect the ‘truth’ of poverty performance in India.
There are along with those writing to align with the regime’s rhetoric and ideology who constantly argue that ‘a fall’ in its actual estimate, while others weighing their evidence against the ‘facts’ show contrary results (see and for a more detailed discussion of the author on this). It’s because of this reason that in India, not just on poverty but so many other vital welfare issues, lack both clarity and critical scrutiny.
Research in social sciences, not just in economics, has broadly transitioned to ‘proving hypothesis I or II’ rather than seeing the ‘data for what it actually is’ and then making reasonable conclusions. In other words, data is used for theory-validation rather than the other way around.
It is critical to explore, investigate, and examine what different databases say about income-based poverty reduction/expansion for any period say, vs capability-based poverty reduction/expansion for that period too.
Poverty, for worse, represents a state of powerlessness – a lack of opportunity and possible upward mobility for an identified group, one that often lives/positions itself on the bottom of the consumption-income pyramid. And, as JNU economist Himanshu , “The differences in poverty estimates are due to the measure of income/consumption used as much as their choice of poverty lines.”
Part of the reason there are conflicting estimates of poverty for the same period is the loss of reliable data and a yardstick to measure poverty and inequality after 2011-12.
“The responsibility of providing official poverty estimates based on comparable and acceptable criteria was the government’s, in particular the erstwhile Planning Commission. Panels would regularly define and update our poverty line for use with NSO data, all of which was freely available, allowing for a healthy debate on poverty. Indeed, India can rightfully claim to be a pioneer in poverty studies as well as household consumption surveys, which were acclaimed and adapted by such agencies as the World Bank.”, argues Himanshu.
There is a poverty of statistics that crowds out any meaningful policy or academic discourse on the statistics of poverty – and much of other social policy.
Economists, dare I say, are increasingly toeing the government narrative when it suits them, and oft dismiss any critical insight that brings the government (or its own policy methodology) to account.
Ascertaining the ‘truth’ behind poverty estimates and its measurement for a country as economically unequal and asymmetrically shaped in policy as India remains critical, not just for an academic exercise but also for judging policy outcomes and in assessing the overall (welfare) goals of the government.
Our own Centre’s research team, while creating the had discussed the wider implications of states across India being asymmetrically ranked to basic social, and economic services (from food, healthcare, education, job security, finance, legal recourse-to name a few). See on our work produced here.
Further, to assess progress towards nine out of the 17 SDGs, a few researchers also looked at 33 indicators of health and socioeconomic determinants of health using data from India's National Family Health Survey conducted in 2016 and 2021. The recommendation made by the study's authors was that a strategy roadmap should be developed to increase the momentum on four SDGs: ‘No Poverty’, ‘Zero Hunger’, ‘Good Health and Well-Being’, and ‘Gender Equality’.
One of us how this is also true of GDP data calculation and interpretations, on which there are subsequently endless debates (belonging to a polarised rhetorical axis), leading to more noise than concrete answers.
Poverty and income distribution as much as they are instruments of governance and public policy for an economy that still has a substantial population that’s financially vulnerable even if not officially poor.
Unless we take conscious measures, at the level of state authority, to consciously depoliticise data and encourage independent critical scrutiny of existing (and new) methodologies of public data accounting/analysis, there is little hope for what we might do on both social and economic policy. The policy-making framework and those behind social policy evaluation can do better in making the ‘discourse’ more analytically coherent than operate under constant cycles of confusion.
(Deepanshu Mohan is a Professor of Economics and Director, the Centre for New Economics Studies (CNES), Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities, O.P Jindal Global University. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author's own.
