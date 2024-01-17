Depoliticise Data | NITI Aayog Claims 24.8 Cr Escaped Poverty in Last 9 Years

Although the income declines in urban areas were relatively higher compared to rural areas, the difference between poor and relatively well-off households may seem small in percentage points. However, it represents a significant decline in absolute terms, exacerbating the challenges faced by vulnerable populations.

Even for non-monetary deprivations (as measured by a vulnerable group’s access to education, healthcare, nutrition, etc.), one can see a sharp rise in absolute and relative poverty measures.

According to the Hunger Watch national survey of the Right to Food campaign, a crisis emerged in December 2021 – January 2022 due to declining incomes and severe food insecurity, especially among the economically vulnerable and marginalized sections of society:

● 80 per cent of people reported some form of food insecurity, and 25 per cent reported severe food insecurity, such as skipping meals, cutting back on food, running out of food, not eating throughout the day, and going to bed hungry

● 41 per cent of respondents said the nutritional value of their diet had worsened compared to pre-pandemic times

● 67 per cent of people could not afford cooking gas in the month before the survey, further reducing their ability to cook