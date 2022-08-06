Telangana CM KCR To Boycott NITI Aayog Meet To Protest Centre's Discrimination

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly called KCR, announced on Saturday, 6 August, that he will boycott the upcoming 7th governing council meeting of NITI Aayog. This is to mark his "strong protest against" central government discriminating states, KCR wrote in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a press conference held in Hyderabad the CM also lambasted the Centre for violating the spirit of cooperative federalism and not treating the states as equal partners. The NITI Aayog meeting is expected to be held on 7 August.