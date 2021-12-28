Kerala Ranked Best State in Health Performance, UP Worst: Niti Aayog Report

Image for representational purpose
Kerala has again ranked as the top state in overall health parameters among larger states while Uttar Pradesh has been ranked as the worst-performing State, according to Niti Aayog’s Health Index report for 2019-2020 released on Monday, 27 December.
This is the fourth consecutive time that Kerala has emerged at the top of the list in overall performance.
While UP has again ranked bottom in the list, however, the State outdid other States in registering the incremental change between 2018-19 and 2019-20.
In rankings for 2018-2019, Kerala and UP had also emerged as the top—and worst—performing states respectively in terms of overall performance.
The fourth Health Index report said that Tamil Nadu and Telangana have been ranked second—and third—best performing States, respectively.
As per the report, Mizoram topped overall performance and incremental performance among smaller States.
Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir were among the bottom UTs in overall performance but topped other UTs in terms of incremental performance.
The Niti Aayog report was published in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
(With inputs from PTI and Business Standard)