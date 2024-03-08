Was PM Modi's Kashmir Rally Aimed at the Local Audience or a National One?

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti took to their social media feeds, denouncing what they described as the forced participation of government employees (at least 7000 of them from 13 different government departments) in the rally that PM Modi addressed.

“The godi media and agencies will be gushing about the 'historic crowd' gathered to hear PM Modi in Srinagar,” he tweeted. “What they will conveniently forget to mention is that almost none of the people there will be attending of their own free will.”

Mufti posted a video of the employees being huddled into buses early in the morning. She regretted that employees are being “forcibly mobilised to paint a pretty picture that all is well post-2019.”

This is also the sentiment that Faroona*, Mehnaz’s mother, shared with The Quint, as she accompanied her daughter during the early hours to a secluded spot 700 metres from her house where her cousin was supposed to pick her.

“She was on the final days of her maternity leave,” she said. “But for this day, she had to forfeit it.”