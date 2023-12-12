Article 370 Verdict: In Kashmir, Public Anger Likely to Acquire a New Centrality

The people, however, were also cognisant of the fact that such measures still have a final round to clear before they are deemed fait accompli. Now that the country’s top court has put a stamp of approval on the 2019 decision, it is likely that the simmering anger over these matters will acquire a new centrality in the public imagination.

In that sense, the apex court's decision is likely to heighten, rather than mitigate, the feelings of what the government calls secessionism. It wasn’t lost on the people that the Court justified the other states having some degrees of constitutional privileges by referring to ‘asymmetric federalism’ while legitimising taking away similar privileges from J&K.

People will ask: was J&K denied autonomous status because it is a Muslim-majority province?

During the hearing of the Article 370 case in August, the Chief Justice himself made an interesting remark. He said, “Any amendment of 370 would be subject to criticism on the ground of morality, but not power.”

It means that the judges clearly understood that the move wasn't morally tenable, to say the least. The fact that most Kashmiris were able to predict (with uncanny accuracy) exactly what SC will decide is telling, for it indicates the extent of political estrangement in the region.