The Phantom Trial of Arundhati Roy

India ranks 159th out of the 180 nations polled for the Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders – sandwiched firmly between Turkey and the UAE.

Perhaps it is fitting that the ruling establishment, having delivered a precarious electoral hat-trick, wants to go after Arundhati Roy – one of its most successful writers, activists, and public intellectuals.

So rattled at the near loss of its pride and incumbent status is the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that it has chosen to bring out of cold storage a 14-year-old investigation to reassert its place and muscular rhetoric.