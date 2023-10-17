Prosecuting Arundhati Roy After 13 Years Raises Questions on Law and Procedure

The SC, in the case of Amish Devgan v. Union of India (2020) examined the words 'promotes' ,' likely', and ‘create’ in sections 153A and 505. It observed that these words do not imply merely describing or narrating a fact, or giving an opinion criticising the point of view or actions of another person. The court stressed that the requirement of the speaker ‘actively inciting’ the audience must be met.

To ensure that the right to free speech is not unreasonably curtailed, the courts have also underlined the need to carefully invoke these provisions. The question of ‘tendency to incite violence’ has, therefore, become central to any prosecution of an offence under section 153A.

By reiterating the need to establish a direct effect on the security of the state and public order, the SC in Kedar Nath Singh v. State of Bihar (1962) has attempted to define in the clearest terms the scope of section 505.