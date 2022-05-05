'India of Today Moving in Reverse Direction, It's a Shame': Arundhati Roy

Arundhati Roy.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Arundhati Roy)
Well-known writer Arundhati Roy on Wednesday, 4 May, said that "India of today" is like a plane moving in reverse direction, and is "headed for a crash".
Roy was speaking at the launch of a book titled "Why do you fear my way so much?" which comprises a selection of poems and letters written by jailed human rights activist GN Saibaba. The event took place at Delhi's Jawahar Bhawan.
"The leaders of this country are flying the plane in reverse, everything is falling, and we are headed for a crash," the 62-year-old Booker Prize winner said, news agency PTI reported.
India is like a land of "sophisticated jurisprudence," the writer said, and added that the laws in the country are applied to people differently according to their "class, caste, gender, and ethnicity".
Scholar GN Saibaba was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli for allegedly having links with Maoists and participating in activities that amounted to "waging war against the country".
The court had booked him and others under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Saibaba was a English Professor at Ram Lal Anand College until his arrest in 2014. He has been at Nagpur Central Jail ever since. He was terminated from the Ram Lal Anand College on 31 March last year.
He is a wheelchair-bound, 90 percent physically disabled scholar-activist, whose release, based on medical grounds, was previously demanded by several human rights groups, civil society organisations, and international academic associations.
While releasing the book, D Raja, the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), reiterated his demand that Saibaba should be released immediately.
Saibaba's wife Vasantha who attended the event recalled her husband's journey from being born in a poor family in Andhra Pradesh to overcoming his disability and succeeding as an acclaimed English professor. She also spoke in detail about the inhuman treatment that her husband had to endure at Nagpur Central Jail through the years.
Published by Speaking Tiger, the book is up for sale online and at offline book stores as well.
(With inputs from PTI.)
