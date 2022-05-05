'India of Today Moving in Reverse Direction, It's a Shame': Arundhati Roy

Well-known writer Arundhati Roy on Wednesday, 4 May, said that "India of today" is like a plane moving in reverse direction, and is "headed for a crash".

Roy was speaking at the launch of a book titled "Why do you fear my way so much?" which comprises a selection of poems and letters written by jailed human rights activist GN Saibaba. The event took place at Delhi's Jawahar Bhawan.