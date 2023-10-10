Delhi LG Gives Nod To Prosecute Writer Arundhati Roy for 'Provocative' Remarks

Writer and activist Arundhati Roy could be prosecuted over alleged "provocative speeches" in a roughly 13-year-old case.

Know more: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has allowed for Roy as well as former Kashmiri professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain to be prosecuted, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday, 10 October.

The 2010 case also names Kashmiri separatist leader Sayed Ali Shah Geelani and Delhi University lecturer Syed Abdul Rahman Geelani as the accused.

However, both of them died in 2021 and 2019 respectively.

The charges: Roy and Hussain reportedly face charges under the following sections of the Indian Penal Code: