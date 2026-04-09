Iran-US Ceasefire: Pakistan’s Big Diplomatic Moment Faces Reality Check

On 8 April, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that US President Donald Trump had decided to send a negotiating team to Pakistan for talks with Iran, which would be held on 11 June. The delegation would be led by Vice President JD Vance, and would include Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

It is expected that the Speaker of Iran’s National Assembly, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, would lead his country’s team. Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi would also be part of Iran’s delegation.

If these talks go ahead, they will further burnish Pakistan’s successful efforts to facilitate the US and Iran in reaching ceasefire, on the morning of 8 August.