Behind the Ceasefire, the Real Iran-US Conflict Remains Unresolved

Day two of the Iran-US ceasefire is not particularly heartening. Israel conducted its deadliest bombardment of Lebanon on Wednesday, 8 April, and Iran threatened to once again block the Strait of Hormuz, which would effectively unravel the ceasefire.

The Iranians and the Pakistanis say that the ceasefire included the fighting in Lebanon, while the Israelis deny this. The Americans seem to be waffling on this point, but they will have to make up their mind because if guns in Lebanon are not silenced, the ceasefire and future talks will be imperilled.