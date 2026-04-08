Pakistan Set to Host US-Iran Peace Talks After Two-Week Ceasefire Deal Announced

The United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, with both countries preparing to send delegations to Islamabad for negotiations.
The talks are scheduled to begin on 10 April, following the announcement of the ceasefire by both governments and confirmation from Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The diplomatic initiative aims to address ongoing disputes and seek a conclusive agreement to end hostilities.
According to Hindustan Times, United States President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire after discussions with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.
The agreement was reached shortly before a previously set deadline for military action, with both sides consenting to halt operations for two weeks to facilitate negotiations.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly invited delegations from the United States and Iran to Islamabad for talks on 10 April.
He stated that both parties had shown “remarkable wisdom and understanding” and expressed hope that the Islamabad discussions would lead to sustainable peace.
Diplomatic sources indicated in further coverage that the ceasefire was contingent on the immediate and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route.
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed acceptance of the ceasefire and readiness to negotiate in Islamabad, beginning Friday, 10 April.
The White House press secretary stated during official briefings that while discussions about in-person talks are ongoing, final details would be announced by the President or the White House. President Trump also referenced a 10-point proposal from Iran as a potential basis for the negotiations.
“Both parties have displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding and have remained constructively engaged in furthering the cause of peace and stability. We earnestly hope that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in the coming days!”Shehbaz Sharif
Further statements from Iranian officials confirmed through diplomatic channels that Iran’s armed forces would suspend defensive operations for the duration of the ceasefire, provided attacks against Iran are halted.
The passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be coordinated with Iran’s military during this period.
President Trump emphasised in his announcement that the two-week period is intended to finalise a comprehensive agreement, stating that most contentious issues have already been addressed and that the negotiations in Islamabad could lead to a long-term resolution.
Pakistan’s government reiterated in official communications its commitment to facilitating dialogue and supporting efforts for peace in the region.
The Islamabad talks are expected to focus on the terms of the ceasefire, maritime security, and broader regional stability.
“We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate,” President Trump stated, outlining the framework for the upcoming discussions.
Preparations for the Islamabad talks are ongoing as diplomatic teams coordinate logistics and security arrangements. Both the United States and Iran have indicated willingness to engage in direct negotiations, with the outcome of the Islamabad meeting anticipated to influence future diplomatic relations in the region.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.