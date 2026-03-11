A Growing Hormuz Crisis is Showing Why India Must Cut its Oil Dependence

Consumption of natural gas has also been expanding with more than 320 million households now using LPG (rightly promoted through programmes like Ujjawala), cities rapidly switching to piped natural gas (PNG), and many industries shifting to natural gas to meet their energy requirements.

India imported 18.5 million cubic meter of LNG in 2014, almost 90 percent from Qatar. India’s gas imports increased to 34.7 million cubic meter in 2024. Besides households, many industries—fertilisers, ceramics, and others—depend heavily on natural gas supplies.

Disruption at the Strait of Hormuz has affected both crude oil and natural gas supplies for India.

India might be able to compensate for its reduced supplies from other sources—including Russia, with Trump granting a waiver from sanctions—but at high prevailing prices. India does not have significant strategic reserves either (about 5.25 million barrels in total, equal to roughly a day’s demand). The floating or working reserves of about 30-35 days, required for the system to remain well-supplied, cannot be depleted significantly.

India cannot, however, make up for the shortage in natural gas supplies the same way.

In view of these ground realities, the government has adopted a strategy of buying as much oil from international market, at whatever prices available, and keeping the domestic supplies unaffected. However, as this strategy cannot work for natural gas in view of its physical unavailability, the government has resorted to reducing natural gas supplies to industrial and commercial establishments.

The natural consequence of this policy is that while there is no panic regarding petroleum products such as diesel and petrol, businesses such as restaurants, the ceramic industry, power plants, and fertiliser producers are being adversely affected, forcing them to reduce or stop production.

For now, the government has clearly prioritised domestic consumers. However, this could become increasingly difficult if the disruption continues.