1 Year of Manipur Violence: Biren Singh Has Ruptured the State's Shared Space

Although he expressed his concern over a porous Indo-Myanmar border where illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar (Rohingyas) could sneak into the state in this interview, his obsession with the Kuki ‘illegal’ immigrants happened only around 2019 and reached its climax around the latter half of 2022 when the majoritarian agenda aggressively pursued by frontal Meitei civil society groups and the state government, converge and mutually reinforced one another.

Taking a cue from Paul Brass, the eminent expert on India who emphasised the pivotal role played by the state in laying the grounds for Hindu-Muslim communal riots in various parts of North India, I argued elsewhere that this convergence and the aggressive majoritarian agenda of the state prepared the ground for an ‘institutionalised riots system’ in Manipur since 3 May 2023.

The use of distorted and manipulated narratives to provide ex post facto official and intellectual justification might help Biren Singh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to electorally consolidate their majoritarian agenda and appeal. It may also be gainfully used as a political optics to invoke the sacrosanctity of the state’s territorial integrity, and the largely imaginative dangers posed by the Kuki ‘illegal immigrants’ on the state’s demography and India’s national security.

Yet, this narrative distorts the actually existing realities in the state and has leveraged selective targeting of the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar groups as the problematic ‘others’.