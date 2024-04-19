In Photos | In Manipur's Churachandpur, Voters Cast Votes From Relief Camps

As Manipur goes to vote in the first phase of the elections on 19 April, voters of the Churachandpur district vote from relief camps based on the Election Commission of India (ECI)' special arrangement for the displaced.

Out of the two constituencies — Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur, the latter one (whose incumbent MP is Dr Lorho S Pfoze of the Naga People's Front) will have elections on two days — 19 April and 26 April.

The Outer Manipur seat is reserved for scheduled tribes. All four candidates are from the Naga community. That is because no Kuki-Zo candidate filed a nomination given that many groups within the community have called for a boycott of the election.