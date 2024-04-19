In Photos | In Manipur's Churachandpur, Voters Cast Votes From Relief Camps

In Photos | Voters From Manipur's Churachandpur Cast Votes From Relief Camps
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/ The Quint)
As Manipur goes to vote in the first phase of the elections on 19 April, voters of the Churachandpur district vote from relief camps based on the Election Commission of India (ECI)' special arrangement for the displaced.
Out of the two constituencies — Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur, the latter one (whose incumbent MP is Dr Lorho S Pfoze of the Naga People's Front) will have elections on two days — 19 April and 26 April.
The Outer Manipur seat is reserved for scheduled tribes. All four candidates are from the Naga community. That is because no Kuki-Zo candidate filed a nomination given that many groups within the community have called for a boycott of the election.
In late March, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a key tribal group in Churachandpur, urged the Kuki-Zo people to "exercise their right to franchise" but refrain from contesting in the Lok Sabha elections.
On the night of 16 April, the Kuki Inpi (Churachandpur) issued a directive asking the people of Churachandpur to not vote for CM Biren Singh's party (the BJP), and to exercise their right to vote.
There are 4276 'specified voters' in Churachandpur who said that they will vote as per the tribal bodies' directive.
Speaking to The Quint on 16 April, Chris Simte, a senior leader of the ITLF, said that it is not right to contest elections when so many from the Kuki community have been killed and displaced by the ethnic violence.
"How can we contest? It is a war zone. And the government has done nothing for peace. It is not right. You were there at the burial yesterday, weren't you? You saw how anguished we are. But yes, we will not try and take away anyone's right to vote. The people may vote for whom they please," Simte asserted.
As of 29 February, 219 persons have been killed and 60,000 have been displaced since violence erupted on 3 May, according to the state government's data.
Most people in Churachandpur who had spoken to The Quint had the same response — that they would follow the directives of the Kuki Inpi.
Even though the ITLF is not stopping anyone from voting, many Kukis told The Quint that their decision to vote will be influenced by the directives of organisations like the ITLF or the Kuki Inpi in Churachandpur (which is a branch distinct from the Kuki Inpi elsewhere, like Sadar Hills.)
A senior leader of a Kuki-Zo organisation, on the condition of anonymity, told The Quint that S Kho John (associated with the powerful Naga organisation in Manipur), who was seen touring across Churachandpur three days before the voting day, was the preferred candidate for some leaders of the Kuki-Zo community.
According to The Ukhrul Times, in a speech last week, S Kho John "affirmed his dedication to prioritising peaceful co-existence among all communities through comprehensive and ongoing dialogues, aiming to foster solidarity and unity among various ethnic groups."
Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the mass displacement caused by the ethnic violence, on 3 May 2024, while Kukis debate who to vote for, there is also the question of how to vote.
There have been, however, a bunch of special arrangements to allow people who are now settled in relief camps to vote.
The first one is that Outer Manipur votes twice.
The second special arrangement is that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has notified a scheme for internally displaced persons (IDPs) of Manipur to vote at the relief camps.
Of the 4,276 specified voters based on data accessed by The Quint, 2,094 are males and 2.192 are females.
These people are IDPs in Churachandpur's relief camps who have registered to vote in the 15 special polling stations that are being instituted for the election. To do so, they had to submit an application to the Assistant Returning Officer (for persons residing in relief camps) with their electoral details.
Each of these polling stations has several listed relief camps that fall under it. For example, Monglenphai UPS polling station has 15 relief camps that fall under its jurisdiction and has 539 specified voters.
It is important to mention that the EPIC number was not mandatory to fill out the application form, given that most people in relief camps lost all their documents while fleeing the violence. Indeed, when The Quint visited two relief camps on 16 April, all the people interviewed did not have any documents on them.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)