Video Report | In Manipur, Booths Captured, 1 Shot in Gun Violence on Voting Day

Murmurs about booth capturing had begun the night before voting. The controversial Meitei group, the Arambai Tenggol, has been accused of intimidating polling agents and voters, and resorting to gunfire to achieve the same.

One old woman, whom The Quint met at Khongman Zone lV in Imphal, said that she was in the voting queue, and when she went to cast her vote, she saw that her whole family’s vote had already been cast.