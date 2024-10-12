'One Nation One Election' is Bad for India’s Democracy

From 1951-1962, Prime Minister Nehru held India’s first three elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies simultaneously because he and his Congress Party were extremely popular nationwide. The party won majorities in nearly all states, and Nehru handpicked their Chief Ministers, running the whole country from New Delhi. “In the central and most state governments, the party and government were Siamese twins, joined at head, hip, and toe,” wrote Granville Austin, famed chronicler of India’s Constitution.

But when in the 1967 election the Congress’s majority in the Lok Sabha was cut to 25 and the Party lost eight states, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi decided to de-link national and state elections. She launched a major welfare program under her garibi hatao campaign, dissolved the Lok Sabha a year early, and called elections in 1971. Her Congress (R) won 350 of the 520 seats, gaining a two-thirds majority.

Mrs Gandhi, however, didn’t de-link Tamil Nadu. In that state, CM Karunanidhi also dissolved the assembly early and formed an alliance with Mrs. Gandhi to defeat K Kamaraj, one of her nemeses.