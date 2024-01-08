India-Maldives Row Gives Way to Unverified Claims About en Masse ‘Cancellations’

Amid a diplomatic row between India and the Maldives, several Indian social media users began a digital campaign to boycott the archipelagic country with the hashtag #BoycottMaldives, while promoting Indian destinations as alternatives for those wanting to travel.

With a flurry of social media users stating they had cancelled their travel and vacation plans to the Maldives, a dubious claim said that Indians had “so far” cancelled 10,500 hotel bookings and 5,520 flight tickets after Maldivian ministers made “abusive statements against PM Modi, India & Hindus. (sic)”