No Confidence Motion Debate: A Self-Assured, United Opposition vs Modi Chimera

Five years ago, almost to the day during the 2018 Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government. It was defeated roundly, 126 votes to 325 of the treasury benches.

But the 12-hour-long debate set the tone for the Lok Sabha battle in 2019. And like it smashed the no-confidence motion out of the ground, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won that election with an even bigger majority than it got in 2014.