Rahul Gandhi Conviction & Democracy: Why HC Order Raises Free Speech Concerns

When a British parliamentarian told former UK Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli: “Sir, you will either die on the gallows or of some unspeakable disease,” the latter is supposed to have quipped:

“That depends, sir, upon whether I embrace your principles or your mistress.”



Recounting this exchange, Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde told The Quint:

“That is the extent of free speech that is allowed and celebrated in the mother of parliaments."



Hegde’s remark gathers pertinence in the aftermath of a recent Gujarat High Court order upholding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a criminal defamation case. This conviction incidentally cost Gandhi his seat in the parliament.

“It is a rare case where for a political speech made in Karnataka, a North Indian MP from Kerala is disqualified by a court in Gujarat,” Hegde added.



