Parliament: Monsoon Session Will Be a Cup of Woes for the Modi Government

"Prime Minister Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response," the letter stated.
The Modi government’s cup of woes is full to the brim as the monsoon session of Parliament commences this week amid overcast skies on a variety of issues ranging from Manipur to Maharashtra, floods to food.
There are issues galore.
The situation in the troubled state of Manipur is causing concern on the one hand and the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sensitive matter on the other. Several opposition parties are demanding the resignation of the Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh.
The flood situation in different parts of the country including the national capital is a cause for worry.
Rising prices of essential commodities especially vegetables are making life harder for the common man. Tomato’s skyrocketing prices are making people agitated. Petrol and diesel prices are high despite the easing of international crude prices for long.
The demand for the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnaw is also expected to be voiced on the issue of rail safety in the wake of the Balasore train disaster in which some 300 passengers perished.
The ill-treatment of the protesting wrestlers and the ‘inaction’ against controversial BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh will figure in Parliament. The issue of the conduct of various governors in different states is likely to be raised. Opposition parties are insisting that their conduct was an assault on the federal structure of the country.
Opposition is unlikely to miss the opportunity in targeting the world’s largest party for attempting to split minor players in the wake of Ajit Pawar’s partying of ways with NCP headed by Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra and becoming the Deputy Chief Minister in a government in which the major player is the BJP.
Last year, around the same time the Shivsena was split with the surprise rebellion by Eknath Shinde who overthrew Uddhav Thackeray and his Maha Vikas Aghadi government. It was vendetta politics in full play.
As the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will be meeting for the first time after the Karnataka polls, there is a charged opposition which is seeking to get its act together inside and outside Parliament. The meeting of the 20-odd opposition parties in its unity bid at Bengaluru ahead of the monsoon session is a good augury.
Rahul Gandhi might be away from Parliament but the opposition will endeavour to project it as a witch-hunting exercise of a vindictive government. Gandhi’s latest attempt to revoke his disqualification came to a nought in the Gujarat High Court and the battle is set for the Supreme Court.
Till the floods hit Delhi, an agitated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s one-point programme was the campaign to repeal the Centre’s ordinance on administering Delhi. Now he is also targeting the Centre for not being prompt enough to help in the flood crisis and is being sharply hit back by the local BJP. There are charges and countercharges galore which will reflect in the proceedings.
Though there are no signs so far that the government would bring a bill on the Uniform Civil Code, rival sides would be making their points vociferously for and against such a measure given its likely impact on every walk of life.
On the government’s part, there will be much celebration over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit which is being described as historic. His visit to France would also be shown how the PM has become a prominent world leader.
On the legislative front, the government is planning to bring 21 new Bills, including one that intends to replace the contentious Delhi ordinance and another to process digital personal data, during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament starting next Thursday. Altogether, the government intends to pass 31 Bills in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the session that ends on August 11. The proposed legislation also includes the Bills seeking the withdrawal of the contentious DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill.
Interestingly, the session is set to be held in the original building, Parliament sources said. This means that work is still on in the new Parliament building inaugurated by the Prime Minister over a month back which was a mega event.
Ahead of the session, a mini-expansion cum reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers is being talked about. The name of Praful Patel of the NCP (Ajit's faction) is being talked about as a possible prominent entrant.
A new phenomenon is being witnessed in Parliament in recent times. Members of the ruling party create a ruckus when things become uneasy for the treasury benches. So it is unclear how much the opposition would be able to attack and expose the government. The session will reveal what new tricks the Parliament managers of the Modi dispensation have.
For the record, they would declare that they are ready to discuss any issue under the sun if allowed to be debated by the Chair. In reality, it means neither here, nor there.
