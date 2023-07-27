Monsoon Session LIVE: ‘INDIA’ MPs To Wear Black in Protest Over Manipur Unrest

Catch all LIVE updates of the Parliament Monsoon Session here.
(Photo: PTI)
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Members of the Opposition 'INDIA' (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) grouping will reportedly come to Parliament dressed in black on Thursday, 27 July, as a mark of protest over the unrest in Manipur.
Opposition MPs have been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament over the Manipur issue followed by a discussion on the same.
On Wednesday, 25 July, the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the ruling government amid ruckus in the House.
The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022.
The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday,
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had filed the no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha.
"Today is the 4th day of team INDIA's protest & we have been demanding that PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak on the Manipur issue. Manipur is burning and people are residing in relief camps. But PM Modi is comparing INDIA with terrorist groups & saying that he would come to power in 2024. He should at least show some sensitivity," suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, as per news agency ANI.
