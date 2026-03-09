The Peculiar Politics of Nitish's Political Novice Son Nishant Kumar

In his twilight years, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has agreed to allow his son Nishant Kumar to enter politics. In the aftermath of Nitish moving to the Rajya Sabha, his son is likely to represent him as the deputy Chief Minister of Bihar as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) takes control of the state government with a CM from within its ranks.

The consensus opinion within the ranks of the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], however, is that Nitish never trained his son to inherit his political legacy but was seemingly forced to fall back on him as a last resort.