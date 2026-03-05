Does Nitish Kumar’s Exit Mark the End of Socialist Politics in Bihar?

During the intense campaigning for 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, it had already begun to be said that Nitish Kumar would remain Chief Minister for at most one more year.

But not even a year has passed, and his departure from the Chief Minister’s post has taken place in a peaceful manner.

It is believed that Kumar vacated the Chief Minister’s chair for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But the question remains: why would ‘Sushasan Babu’ step down from the Chief Minister’s post without gaining anything in return?

Experts say that the BJP may have agreed to make his son Nishant Kumar the Deputy Chief Minister, and that this may be why he made this ‘sacrifice’.