From Zero to Peak: How Did Chirag Paswan Outshine in Bihar?

Just before the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away. The entire responsibility of the party and the election fell on Chirag Paswan’s shoulders. That year, breaking away from the NDA, the LJP contested the elections alone.

The party fielded candidates on 135 seats, but won only one. A few months later, even that lone MLA joined the JD(U). However, in this election, the LJP caused the biggest dent to the JD(U).

Eight months later, Chirag faced another blow. His uncle, Pashupati Paras, along with five MPs, ‘took control’ of the party. The LJP split into two factions. Chirag named his faction Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). Amid all the political upheavals, Chirag continued to remain close to Modi and the BJP, and kept working on strengthening his party in the state.

A year passed. Chirag began preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This election was considered extremely crucial for him and his party. Under the NDA, LJP (R) contested five seats and achieved a 100% strike rate by winning all five. As a reward, Chirag was given a berth in Modi’s cabinet.