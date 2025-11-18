Bihar Verdict Confirms the Death of the Poll Campaign

Rather, competition ended up producing multiple copies of the same agenda. Both at the centre and in a majority of states, there was either bipolar or multipolar convergence, with an unplanned consensus dominating the electoral agenda.

Prakash Sarangi identified a second round of ‘convergence’ when he noted the indistinguishability of the Congress and BJP agendas between 2009 and 2019. After a period of high Hindutva polarisation between 2019 and 2024, during which the opposition and BJP agendas starkly diverged, another convergence is now occurring.

This convergence is centred on revditva, the political project of delivering welfare through unconditional cash transfers, freebies, and subsidies while pushing Hindutva to the background. It seems like a long time ago when, in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an end to the “dangerous” culture of revdis. The Modi who stood for a neoliberal nightwatchman state is already history.

Until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP was not ready for strategic revditva, and its welfarism was limited to tactical concessions. A significant break has occurred between the pre-2024 and post-2024 BJP, which has turned it into the most flexible revditva party, wherein caste- and gender-sensitive welfarism is elevated to front-and-centre, overtaking Hindutva pitches. Revditva has freed, at least conjuncturally, Hindutva from its congenital anti-welfarist instincts and attenuated its divisive nationalist politics.

Now, any reasonable, constitutionally sound demand with popular appeal will be appropriated by the BJP. If Mandal and Kamandal were on opposite sides of the barricade, their contemporary counterparts of Hindutva-Revditva have settled on the same side, like a dialectical synthesis.