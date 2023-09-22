Handling Canada’s Withdrawal Syndrome: Neither Cold Feet nor Cold Heart

Against this backdrop, we need to understand the Canadian mindset and react accordingly. Firstly, as is already well known, the current PM Justin Trudeau heads a minority party and is dependent support of the New Democratic Party led by Jagmeet Singh – a pro-Khalistan Sikh politician, to stay in power.

This political compulsion compels him to put Nelson’s eye on the Sikh separatists’ shenanigans under the pretext of commitment to freedom of expression.

Secondly, over 770,000 Sikhs live in Canada, comprising over 2% of the local population, the largest share of any country’s population, including India. They have had an early bird advantage, having begun arriving in Canada in 1897 to settle down and acquire landed properties in important provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta.

Since the 1980s, many of these have become Khalistan sympathisers, some of them even becoming activists for "the cause.” Ease of migration and the ready availability of "freedom of expression” made a heady cocktail of wealth and impunity to espouse Khalistani Agenda and “work” for its realisation.

Thirdly, having been dwarfed by the superpower in the south and historically dominated by the UK across the Atlantic, the Canadian political establishment is constantly searching for 'worthy causes' to champion to boost its self-esteem, as long as these pursuits do not affect the other two influencers. Pro-Khalistani elements have successfully hitched their wagon to this urge, painting India as the villain and creating a political addiction. Hitherto, the demonising India had no cost to the Khalistanis and their pretentious, but misguided sympathisers.