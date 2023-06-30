New Districts, New Conflicts: Will Gehlot's Rajasthan Poll Strategy Bounce?

Similar sentiments are being echoed in other areas.

When Sanchore in west Rajasthan was made a new district out of Jalore, the people of the Bhinmal tehsil came out in agitation. They want Bhinmal to be made a district instead of Sanchore, or else they should be kept as a part of Jalore. In north Rajasthan, Anupgarh will become a new district out of Sriganganagar district, but several areas are opposing their inclusion in the new district. Suratgarh town in the area is also seeing regular protests for making it a separate district.

In east Rajasthan, Deeg is being created as a new district from Bharatpur. But the people of Kumher town are up in arms at being included in Deeg as they wish to remain a part of Bharatpur. Furthermore, in Alwar, many are outraged over the choice of establishing Khairthal as a district instead of the industrial town of Bhiwadi.

Some reports suggest public protests are now going on in 15 of the 19 new districts that are slated to be formed.