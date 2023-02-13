Can CM Ashok Gehlot's 'Pro-Poor' Budget Help Him Return to Power in Rajasthan?

On Friday, 10 February, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot delivered the last budget of his present term as CM. With a strong social security focus, Gehlot hopes the budget would help him break the state's three-decade old pattern of alternating power between the BJP and the Congress.

Now into his fifteenth year spread across three non-consecutive terms, Gehlot is already the second longest serving CM of Rajasthan after Mohan Lal Sukhadia who was CM for 16 years.

But the stakes have never been higher for Gehlot. There is a sentiment within the Congress that given the fiasco that took place between pro-Gehlot MLAs and the party high command during the Congress presidential election last year, the party may not project Gehlot ever again if it loses Rajasthan this time.

Therefore, the only way out for Gehlot is to somehow win the Assembly elections due later this year.