Pilot Slams CM Gehlot Over Corruption in Rajasthan, Declares Hunger Strike

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Ex-Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.
In a fresh attack on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot alleged in a press conference on Sunday, 9 April, that he has repeatedly appealed to Gehlot to act on the allegations against the previous Vasundhara Raje government, but received no reply.
In view of this, Pilot has announced that he will sit on a one-day fast against corruption on 11 April.
What Pilot said: "Due to inaction by Ashok Gehlot government against corruption cases during Vasundhara Raje regime, our opponents can question whether they are hand in gloves,” said the Congress MLA in the press conference.," Pilot said, right ahead of elections in the state.
"I think we should walk the talk and I wrote to Gehlot ji almost 1.5 years ago that it is time to probe the allegations that we levelled against the BJP government. The Congress should show to the people that there is no gap between our words and action," he added.
The origins: When he was the state party chief from 2013 and 2018 and the Congress was in Opposition, Pilot had levelled corruption charges against Raje's government.
Action vs words? During the press conference, he said that he first wrote the letter on March 28 last year and then again on 2 November but no action was taken.
While the Centre is misusing the ED, CBI to target the Congress leadership, the Rajasthan government is not even using its agencies, Pilot added that he wants this to come to public domain.
"Public and the Congress leaders should not think that there is a difference between our kathni and karni," he said.
The big picture: This is not the first time that Pilot has attacked Gehlot, with whom he has been in a power tussle ever since the Congress came into power in the state in 2018, over inaction against Vasundhara Raje.
In January this year, he had questioned why the Congress government in Rajasthan has not taken action against BJP leaders involved in corruption.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
