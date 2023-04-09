Pilot Slams CM Gehlot Over Corruption in Rajasthan, Declares Hunger Strike

In a fresh attack on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot alleged in a press conference on Sunday, 9 April, that he has repeatedly appealed to Gehlot to act on the allegations against the previous Vasundhara Raje government, but received no reply.

In view of this, Pilot has announced that he will sit on a one-day fast against corruption on 11 April.

What Pilot said: "Due to inaction by Ashok Gehlot government against corruption cases during Vasundhara Raje regime, our opponents can question whether they are hand in gloves,” said the Congress MLA in the press conference.," Pilot said, right ahead of elections in the state.

"I think we should walk the talk and I wrote to Gehlot ji almost 1.5 years ago that it is time to probe the allegations that we levelled against the BJP government. The Congress should show to the people that there is no gap between our words and action," he added.