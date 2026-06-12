Growing Up Muslim in India's Classrooms

After the February 2020 anti-Muslim violence in Delhi, a seven-year-old boy in a Muslim-majority neighbourhood asked his mother a question she could not answer. "Will our house also burn?" He had not witnessed the violence directly. But he had absorbed its shadow—in the tension of his parents' voices, the sudden quiet of his street, the glances exchanged by adults who lowered their conversations when he entered the room. His question was not about politics. It was about safety.