Fact-Check: Images of Bangladeshi Actress Viral With False Love Jihad Claims

Actress Jounty Islam clarified on her Facebook account and dismissed the false love jihad claims.

Images showing a woman with apparent burn injuries on her face, alongside a photo of a couple labeled “Muslim” for the man and “Hindu” for the woman, is being shared on social media.

The claim: It is being claimed that the image shows a Hindu woman, Nandini Mandal, who was assaulted by her Muslim partner, Abdul Khan.

  • Those sharing the post termed their purported relationship as 'Love Jihad,' a conspiracy theory popularised by right-wing groups, suggesting that Muslim men deceive Hindu women into romantic or marital ties to convert them to Islam.

  • Users said, "Now, from 2023 to 2025, Abdul indulged his lust for two years, exploiting this girl in every way, and now he has beaten her and thrown her out of the house. See her current condition in the photo below."

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source:X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false. Team WebQoof was able to trace the viral images on the Facebook page of a Bangladeshi actress named Jounty Islam. She also dismissed the love jihad claims.

What we found: Initially, we conducted a Google and Yandex reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral visuals.

  • The results led us to a Facebook post by Jouty Islam, a Bangladeshi actress, where the same video had been posted on 21 October.

  • The post's caption noted, “There’s an unknown story behind everything in life, a story that no one wants to know or understand. #foryoupagereels #joutyislam #BTS #BanglaNatok #shooting”. (sic.) (translated from Bangla to English)

Here is a preview of the post. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

  • We also found a comment under the video by Islam stating, "This is part of a shooting." (translated from Bangla to English)

Here is the comment under the post.

(Source: Facebook) 

  • These leads hinted that the visual might be from a film shoot.

  • Team WebQoof, then, looked further into the actress's profile and found the viral image of the purported 'love jihad' couple.

  • The original image is of a Bangladeshi film poster, "Bidhoba Bou." Islam posted about the same on her Facebook in February.

Clarification by Jounty Islam: Islam took to her Facebook page on 3 November and clarified that the claim was false.

  • She noted, "Please stop spreading misinformation and avoid creating unnecessary issues about religion. Let’s stay respectful."

Here is the preview of the post.

(Source: Facebook) 

Conclusion: Images of a Bangladeshi actress's films have been used to spread fake news about Love Jihad.

