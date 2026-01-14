'1,318 Hate Speeches in 2025, Anti-Christian Hate Speeches Spike by 41%': Report

Last year, IHL observed that political leaders and members of Hindutva organisations drew on well-entrenched fear-mongering and scapegoating narratives that "depicted Muslims and Christians as disloyal, anti-national, dangerous, or demographically threatening."

These narratives, once confined to the margins, have now become central to public discourse, shaping electoral strategies, community organizing, and national debates on national identity and security.

"This rhetoric of conspiracy theories are almost immediately translated into policy initiatives, legitimizing aggressive measures to counter “love jihad” by Muslims and mass forced conversions of Hindus by Christians," stated IHL report.

Further, the ecosystem of hate maintained its highly organized character in 2025. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliates such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal were central drivers of in-person hate speech events. Other far-right groups such as Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad, Sakal Hindu Samaj also added to it.