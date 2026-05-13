FIR Filed After Assault On Muslim Man Over ‘Love Jihad’ In Bhopal

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On 10 May 2026, a Muslim man was assaulted in a hotel room in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, by individuals identified as members of a Hindutva group. The incident occurred while the man was with a Hindu woman. Following the assault, a first information report (FIR) was registered at Govindpura police station against unidentified persons. The police initiated an investigation based on multiple complaints related to the incident.
According to Scroll, the group entered the hotel room in Gautam Nagar and physically attacked the 27-year-old man, Arif Khan. The assailants then paraded him on the street, smearing ink and cow dung on his face. The police confirmed that the FIR was filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.
Videos circulated on social media showed the group shouting slogans during the assault as coverage revealed. Some clips depicted the man being slapped in the presence of police officers, who attempted to intervene during the incident.
The woman involved in the case informed police that she had not faced any coercion or forced conversion and that her meeting with Khan was voluntary according to statements. She stated that she had gone to the hotel of her own free will and denied any allegations of pressure or conversion.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Shukla stated that the perpetrators had not yet been identified. The police are examining video evidence shared on social media to determine the identities of those involved as investigation continued. Govindpura police station in-charge Awadhesh Singh Tomar confirmed that the case was registered under relevant legal provisions.
“The case had been registered under section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class,” Tomar stated.
The term “love jihad” referenced by the group is not recognised in Indian law. The Union home ministry has previously informed Parliament that there is no legal provision defining or supporting the concept of “love jihad” as legal context clarified.
The Bajrang Dal, whose members were reportedly involved, is part of a network of Hindutva organisations led by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The police have stated that efforts are ongoing to identify all individuals responsible for the assault as authorities confirmed.
“The police said that they were examining videos shared on social media to identify those involved,” the report noted.
At the time of reporting, no arrests had been made. The investigation remains active, with police reviewing available evidence and seeking further information from the public as updates emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.