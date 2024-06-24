Modi Inspired Students With Mann Ki Baat. Can't He Reassure NEET-NET Aspirants?

The NEET-NET 'scam', as it gathers more traction, is turning out to be quite a potboiler — and this was expected. For, every issue in the country that adversely affects common people at large, and is duly exposed, eventually becomes a political slugfest. In the quagmire of political blame games, finger-pointing and sweeping generalisations, the concerns of the affected people are lost and they are left high and dry to the vagaries of what can be called ‘moral luck’.

For the examination, it does not matter whether you worked hard, very hard, or did not — it is all about your being at the ‘right’ place at the ‘right’ time and that is ‘moral luck’. If you were morally lucky, you are in, if not, you are out. And how ironic is this, to say the least, especially with respect to higher education that is going to produce doctors, engineers, teachers, researchers, skilled workers, i.e., the nation builders.